Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Short Interest Down 17.6% in November

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the November 15th total of 3,760,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

NASDAQ PTGX opened at $30.36 on Monday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $50.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.94.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.03). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 440.88% and a negative return on equity of 35.08%. The company had revenue of $10.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 million. Analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,116,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,383,000 after acquiring an additional 545,156 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 279.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,387,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,743,000 after buying an additional 3,232,100 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.9% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,901,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,139,000 after buying an additional 147,664 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,199,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,695,000 after buying an additional 158,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $43,400,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PTGX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.13.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

