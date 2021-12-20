Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Short Interest Down 17.6% in November

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the November 15th total of 3,760,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
NASDAQ PTGX opened at $30.36 on Monday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $50.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.94.
Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.03). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 440.88% and a negative return on equity of 35.08%. The company had revenue of $10.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 million. Analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PTGX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.13.
Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.
