Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Stake Boosted by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Pulmonx were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LUNG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Pulmonx by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pulmonx by 213.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 30,316 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Pulmonx by 161.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Pulmonx by 17.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the second quarter worth $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LUNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $672,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $776,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,159 shares of company stock valued at $4,066,594. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

LUNG stock opened at $31.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -25.35 and a beta of 2.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.17. Pulmonx Co. has a 52 week low of $29.13 and a 52 week high of $69.48. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 20.53% and a negative net margin of 98.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

