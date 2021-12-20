Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $29.00 and last traded at $29.73, with a volume of 3187 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.18.

Specifically, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $276,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $776,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,159 shares of company stock valued at $4,066,594 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

LUNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 10.25.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 20.53% and a negative net margin of 98.57%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.37) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 1,071.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

