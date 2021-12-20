Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Declares Dividend of $0.03

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) announced a dividend on Friday, December 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 3.7% over the last three years.

Shares of PMM opened at $8.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.48. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PMM. UBS Group AG grew its position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 12,730 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 607,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 96,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. 8.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in healthcare, education, industrials, and housing sectors. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

