Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Declares Dividend of $0.03

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) announced a dividend on Friday, December 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 3.7% over the last three years.
Shares of PMM opened at $8.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.48. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.92.
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in healthcare, education, industrials, and housing sectors. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
