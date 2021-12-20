Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by 12.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

PIM opened at $3.87 on Monday. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $4.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average of $4.09.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

