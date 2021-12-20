QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) Short Interest Up 20.5% in November

QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the November 15th total of 962,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 310,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

QIWI stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.41. 1,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,332. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.53. QIWI has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $12.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $464.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.70.

Get QIWI alerts:

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The credit services provider reported $43.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $42.85. QIWI had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 37.08%. The company had revenue of $88.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that QIWI will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.19%. QIWI’s payout ratio is 33.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QIWI. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of QIWI in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered QIWI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QIWI by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of QIWI by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of QIWI by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QIWI by 252.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 99,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QIWI by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

QIWI Company Profile

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for QIWI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIWI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.