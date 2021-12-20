Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $220.18

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $220.18 and last traded at $220.18, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $224.66.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KWR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $244.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $449.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.68 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.58%.

In other news, SVP L Wilbert Platzer sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.27, for a total transaction of $181,218.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Shannon sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total transaction of $166,488.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,101 shares of company stock worth $1,106,513 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

