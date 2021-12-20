Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Acquires 157 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,090 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 227,729 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $79,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $102,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,945 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on FB. DZ Bank downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Sunday, October 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (down from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $333.79 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $3,495,486.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,268,288 shares of company stock valued at $425,451,776 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.