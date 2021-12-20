Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Buys 872 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $58,000. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,904 shares of company stock worth $34,618,143 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie stock opened at $129.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $101.55 and a one year high of $133.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.37 and its 200 day moving average is $114.76.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.29.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

