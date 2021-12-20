Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 2,900 iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 837.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 149.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 123.8% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $105.52 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.54.

