Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 3,667 Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 77,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 26,974 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,677,000 after purchasing an additional 9,481 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,399,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,698,000 after purchasing an additional 263,885 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 612,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,973,000 after purchasing an additional 36,761 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BNDX opened at $57.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.29. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $56.48 and a fifty-two week high of $58.65.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

