Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 513 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Exelon were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Exelon by 101.5% during the second quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,773,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,582,000 after purchasing an additional 893,220 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Exelon by 3.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 452,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,581 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Exelon by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 180,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after purchasing an additional 20,647 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 1.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,477,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,404,000 after purchasing an additional 53,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its position in Exelon by 15.4% during the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,816,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,712,000 after purchasing an additional 776,714 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $53.52 on Monday. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $38.35 and a 52-week high of $54.97. The stock has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.34.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Exelon from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

In other Exelon news, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $15,244,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $870,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,260. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.