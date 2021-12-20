Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target Cut to $159.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $159.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $159.91.

Shares of DGX opened at $171.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.15 and its 200-day moving average is $145.03. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $173.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,689,266,000 after purchasing an additional 806,359 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $819,442,000 after purchasing an additional 145,692 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,480,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $459,317,000 after purchasing an additional 141,643 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,165,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $417,717,000 after purchasing an additional 240,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,084,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $407,003,000 after purchasing an additional 180,201 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

