Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Gap Up to $161.75

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $161.75, but opened at $167.74. Quidel shares last traded at $171.77, with a volume of 10,888 shares trading hands.

QDEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of -0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.49 and a 200 day moving average of $133.15.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $1.84. Quidel had a return on equity of 62.24% and a net margin of 47.20%. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. Quidel’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Quidel by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 216,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,756,000 after purchasing an additional 12,817 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Quidel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,888,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Quidel by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Quidel by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Quidel by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

