Qutoutiao (QTT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, December 21st. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Qutoutiao stock opened at $3.12 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.81. Qutoutiao has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $56.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.54 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.87.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Qutoutiao stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,957 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Qutoutiao were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qutoutiao, Inc operates as an online platform for headlines. It operates through the mobile platforms: Qutoutiao, Midu Novels and Midu Lite. The Qutoutiao aggregates articles and videos uploaded from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users based on each user’s profile, behavior and social relationships.

