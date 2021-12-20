Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $770.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) to announce $770.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $768.13 million and the highest is $773.50 million. Rackspace Technology reported sales of $716.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full year sales of $3.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $763.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.03 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

RXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.15.

Shares of RXT traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.74. The company had a trading volume of 17,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,332. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Rackspace Technology has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $26.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

