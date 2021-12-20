RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel based company involved in the military and commercial aerospace industries. The Company specializes in Avionics systems Digital Video Recorders, Ground Debriefing Stations, Stores Management Systems, Flight Data Recorders, Inertial Navigation Systems, Trainers Upgrades, Avionics systems for the UAV market, and Electro optic cameras for airplanes and armored vehicles. “

RADA Electronic Industries stock opened at $8.75 on Thursday. RADA Electronic Industries has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $14.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.99 million, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.97.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RADA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 13.2% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,951,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,769,000 after purchasing an additional 227,274 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $280,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $6,908,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 146.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 60,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

About RADA Electronic Industries

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

