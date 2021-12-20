Raise (RAISE) Price Tops $0.0034 on Major Exchanges

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. Raise has a market cap of $49,914.70 and $491.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raise coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Raise has traded 31.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Raise alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004587 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00040058 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006686 BTC.

About Raise

Raise (RAISE) is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . The official website for Raise is herotoken.io . The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Raise

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.