Raymond James Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON)

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

CRON has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cronos Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an underweight rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an underperform rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cronos Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.11.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

NASDAQ:CRON opened at $4.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.43. Cronos Group has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $15.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,670,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,766,000 after acquiring an additional 189,328 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,677,000 after purchasing an additional 689,069 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,585,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,947,000 after purchasing an additional 327,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,064,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 530,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 27,115 shares during the period. 13.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.