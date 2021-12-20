Raymond James Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON)

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.
CRON has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cronos Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an underweight rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an underperform rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cronos Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.11.
NASDAQ:CRON opened at $4.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.43. Cronos Group has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $15.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.70.
Cronos Group Company Profile
Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
