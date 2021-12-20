Raymond James Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG)

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alta Equipment Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alta Equipment Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

Shares of ALTG stock opened at $14.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.81. Alta Equipment Group has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $17.38. The company has a market capitalization of $467.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 1.84.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alta Equipment Group will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alta Equipment Group news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 91,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $1,225,447.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony Colucci sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total value of $40,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 156,463 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,386 in the last ninety days. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 37,479 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.