Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,632,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,167,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,176 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,386,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,952,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,358 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 15.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,200,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421,724 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,869,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,801,000 after acquiring an additional 423,515 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RTX traded down $1.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,866,249. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.60. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $65.02 and a 1-year high of $92.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 92.73%.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.91.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

