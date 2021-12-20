Raze Network (RAZE) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.47 Million

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One Raze Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0850 or 0.00000183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Raze Network has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. Raze Network has a total market cap of $5.63 million and $1.47 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00051409 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,827.56 or 0.08249408 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,451.87 or 1.00116205 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.72 or 0.00074839 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00046734 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Raze Network Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,253,410 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Buying and Selling Raze Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using US dollars.

