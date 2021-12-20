Razor Network (RAZOR) Trading 3.6% Lower Over Last Week

Razor Network (CURRENCY:RAZOR) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Razor Network has a total market capitalization of $6.20 million and $2.62 million worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Razor Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0339 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Razor Network has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007210 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00013000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004350 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004020 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005290 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00039559 BTC.

Razor Network Coin Profile

RAZOR is a coin. Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 182,802,446 coins. The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork . Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Razor Network is a decentralised oracle network. It consisting of stakers who accept queries from a job queue, perform fetching of information from the real-world, process and aggregate the results and serve them to the requesting application. Stakers are awarded for reporting coherently and penalized for reporting incoherently. Razor Network uses a proof of stake consensus algorithm and a native utility token called RAZOR.RAZOR are needed to be locked to participate as a staker in the network. Stakers are awarded fees as well as block rewards for participating in the network. The amount of staked tokens of the staker determine their influence in the network. The design goals of the Razor network are to ensure the long term sustainability of the oracle and the data feeds it provides, a high degree of decentralization, high economic security in a way that protects both stakers and clients of the oracle from various attacks. Razor Network will be offering 20 million RAZOR tokens (Around 2% of total supply) through a Balancer Liquidity Bootstrapping Pool (LBP) on 4th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC. The event will continue till around 6th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC, or till all RAZOR tokens have been distributed “

Razor Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Razor Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Razor Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Razor Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

