Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Lovesac (LOVE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Lovesac (NASDAQ: LOVE) in the last few weeks:

12/14/2021 – Lovesac was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Lovesac Company retails home furnishing products. The Company offers alternative furniture store, sectionals, bean bags, bean bag chairs as well as other accessories such as blankets, footsacs and throw pillows. Its registered trademark consists of Lovesac(R), Sac(R) and Sactionals(R). The Lovesac Company is based in Stamford, Connecticut. “

12/9/2021 – Lovesac had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $85.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Lovesac had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $98.00 to $104.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage.

12/9/2021 – Lovesac had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $102.00 to $113.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Lovesac had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $100.00 to $111.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – Lovesac had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $105.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/26/2021 – Lovesac was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

LOVE stock traded down $4.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,124. The Lovesac Company has a 52-week low of $38.91 and a 52-week high of $95.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.22 million, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.65.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.57. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 95,100 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $7,649,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 43,443 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $3,280,380.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 477,844 shares of company stock valued at $38,036,996. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Lovesac in the second quarter valued at $2,354,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lovesac by 14.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 166,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,314,000 after acquiring an additional 21,540 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lovesac by 15.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,936,000 after acquiring an additional 27,044 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lovesac by 323.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 82,729 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lovesac by 38.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 16,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

