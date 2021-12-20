Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RS. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,747,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,237,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,683,000 after buying an additional 570,732 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,618,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,163,000 after buying an additional 421,896 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 430.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 482,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,877,000 after buying an additional 391,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,461,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,125,885,000 after buying an additional 275,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.89.

RS stock opened at $159.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.20. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $114.26 and a one year high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $707,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total transaction of $923,278.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

