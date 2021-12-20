Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,039,000 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the November 15th total of 3,039,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,069,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RLFTF opened at $0.06 on Monday. Relief Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.16.

About Relief Therapeutics

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG, a biopharmaceutical company, provides patients with therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet medical need. The company focuses on clinical-stage programs based on molecules of natural origin (peptides and proteins) with a history of clinical use and either initial human activity with efficacy data or a strong scientific rationale.

