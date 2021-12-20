RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the November 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 520,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of NYSE RNR traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $165.48. The stock had a trading volume of 396,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,373. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.57 and a beta of 0.50. RenaissanceRe has a twelve month low of $137.66 and a twelve month high of $175.12.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.38) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.64) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -56.92%.

In related news, CFO Robert Qutub bought 3,400 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $144.14 per share, for a total transaction of $490,076.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Klehm III sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $201,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 23,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,065. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 46.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 268,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,457,000 after acquiring an additional 84,811 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the third quarter valued at $8,104,000. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the third quarter valued at $287,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the third quarter worth $9,054,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 274.9% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 17,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 12,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.38.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

