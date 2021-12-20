Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Accenture plc’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Accenture in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 16th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $2.73 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.60. William Blair also issued estimates for Accenture’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.83 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Argus raised their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen raised their price target on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.15.

NYSE:ACN opened at $396.24 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $361.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.56. Accenture has a 52 week low of $241.73 and a 52 week high of $413.65. The company has a market cap of $250.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.40%.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total transaction of $640,576.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 137.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 456.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

