Reviewing InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) and Cardax (OTCMKTS:CDXI)

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) and Cardax (OTCMKTS:CDXI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

Get InflaRx alerts:

This table compares InflaRx and Cardax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InflaRx N/A -36.94% -33.68% Cardax -1,082.47% N/A -344.96%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for InflaRx and Cardax, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InflaRx 1 0 3 1 2.80 Cardax 0 0 0 0 N/A

InflaRx presently has a consensus target price of $9.90, indicating a potential upside of 132.39%. Given InflaRx’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe InflaRx is more favorable than Cardax.

Risk & Volatility

InflaRx has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardax has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.8% of InflaRx shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares InflaRx and Cardax’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InflaRx N/A N/A -$38.82 million ($1.32) -3.23 Cardax $540,000.00 1.15 -$5.06 million ($7.07) -0.11

Cardax has higher revenue and earnings than InflaRx. InflaRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cardax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

InflaRx beats Cardax on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InflaRx

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products include IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

About Cardax

Cardax, Inc. is a development stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of pharmaceuticals for chronic diseases driven by inflammation. The firm It focuses on astaxanthin, a powerful and safe naturally occurring anti-inflammatory without the side effects of currently marketed anti-inflammatories. Its product platform includes pharmaceutical candidates CDX-101 and CDX-301; and dietary supplements ZanthoSyn. The company was founded on February 7, 2014 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

Receive News & Ratings for InflaRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InflaRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.