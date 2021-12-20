Reviewing Puyi (NASDAQ:PUYI) & Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Puyi (NASDAQ:PUYI) and Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Puyi alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Puyi and Fidus Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puyi 0 0 0 0 N/A Fidus Investment 0 0 4 0 3.00

Fidus Investment has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.41%. Given Fidus Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fidus Investment is more favorable than Puyi.

Profitability

This table compares Puyi and Fidus Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puyi N/A N/A N/A Fidus Investment 106.01% 9.87% 5.10%

Risk & Volatility

Puyi has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fidus Investment has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Puyi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of Fidus Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Fidus Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Puyi and Fidus Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puyi $29.61 million 13.34 -$7.18 million N/A N/A Fidus Investment $85.12 million 5.04 $31.23 million $3.89 4.51

Fidus Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Puyi.

Summary

Fidus Investment beats Puyi on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Puyi Company Profile

Puyi, Inc. engages in the provision of distribution and managing wealth management services. It offers wealth management, corporate finance, and asset management services. The company was founded by Hai Feng Yu on August 6, 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seek

Receive News & Ratings for Puyi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puyi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.