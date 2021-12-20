Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 94.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,350 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 32.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on REXR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $8,010,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

REXR stock opened at $75.84 on Monday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.90 and a 12-month high of $77.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.19, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.00.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.08 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.28%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.