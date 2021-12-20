RING X PLATFORM Reaches Market Cap of $17.58 Million (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. During the last seven days, RING X PLATFORM has traded up 22% against the U.S. dollar. One RING X PLATFORM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0562 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RING X PLATFORM has a total market cap of $17.58 million and approximately $7.36 million worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004521 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00039329 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006685 BTC.

RING X PLATFORM Profile

RINGX is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 357,117,790 coins and its circulating supply is 313,042,785 coins. The official website for RING X PLATFORM is ringx.io . RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . RING X PLATFORM’s official message board is medium.com/@ringplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

RING X PLATFORM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RING X PLATFORM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RING X PLATFORM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

