Rio DeFi (RFUEL) Trading Down 13.3% This Week

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Rio DeFi has a market cap of $27.69 million and $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rio DeFi has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. One Rio DeFi coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004642 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00040474 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006774 BTC.

Rio DeFi Profile

Rio DeFi is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2020. Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. The official message board for Rio DeFi is medium.com/@riodefiofficial . The official website for Rio DeFi is riochain.io . Rio DeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Buying and Selling Rio DeFi

