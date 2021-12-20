RIV Capital (TSE:RIV) Shares Down 6.3%

RIV Capital Inc. (TSE:RIV)’s share price fell 6.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.42 and last traded at C$1.50. 544,175 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 403,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.60.

Separately, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.50 price target on shares of RIV Capital in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 118.18, a quick ratio of 117.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$213.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.94.

RIV Capital Inc, formerly known as Canopy Rivers Inc, is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

