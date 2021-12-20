Rivian (RIVN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/17/2021 – Rivian had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $120.00 to $115.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/10/2021 – Rivian is now covered by analysts at Tigress Financial. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Rivian is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Rivian is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Rivian is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Rivian is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Rivian is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Rivian is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Rivian is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Rivian is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Rivian is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Rivian is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

12/5/2021 – Rivian is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

12/5/2021 – Rivian is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock.

12/5/2021 – Rivian is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

Rivian stock opened at 97.70 on Monday. Rivian has a 1 year low of 92.62 and a 1 year high of 179.47.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -11.92 by 4.24. The company had revenue of 1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.03 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rivian will post -4.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Rivian news, CAO Jeff Baker acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 1,560,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe acquired 128,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 9,997,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 171,025 shares of company stock valued at $13,339,950 in the last 90 days.

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

