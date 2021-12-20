Robert W. Baird Lowers Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $116.00 target price on the coffee company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $126.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SBUX. MKM Partners raised Starbucks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $114.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.71.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $108.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $95.92 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.75 and a 200 day moving average of $114.56.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

