Rogers (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 471 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 471 price objective on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ROG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 price target on Rogers in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 320 target price on Rogers in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 370 target price on Rogers in a report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 435 target price on Rogers in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 400 target price on Rogers in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 380.08.

Rogers has a 1-year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1-year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

