Rope Price Tops $5.15 on Major Exchanges ($ROPE)

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Rope coin can now be bought for about $5.15 or 0.00010998 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rope has a market capitalization of $144,078.72 and approximately $6,518.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rope has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00051093 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,926.32 or 0.08391566 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,756.62 or 0.99930947 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.51 or 0.00073752 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00046162 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Rope Profile

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Rope’s official website is rope.lol . Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rope Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rope should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rope using one of the exchanges listed above.

