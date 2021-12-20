Rotala’s (ROL) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Rotala (LON:ROL) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of LON:ROL opened at GBX 31 ($0.41) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.73. The company has a market capitalization of £15.53 million and a PE ratio of 28.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 29.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 29.28. Rotala has a 12-month low of GBX 22.42 ($0.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 37 ($0.49).

Get Rotala alerts:

In other news, insider Simon Lee Dunn bought 12,500 shares of Rotala stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of £3,750 ($4,955.73). Also, insider Robert Dunn bought 100,000 shares of Rotala stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £28,000 ($37,002.78). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 337,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,125,000.

Rotala Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides bus services in the United Kingdom. The company operates commercial and subsidized bus routes for businesses, local authorities, and the general public. It is also involved in the property holding business. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tividale, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Rotala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotala and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.