Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Roots (TSE:ROOT) Price Target to C$4.00

Roots (TSE:ROOT) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Roots in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Scotiabank reissued a hold rating and set a C$4.25 price target on shares of Roots in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a buy rating and set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Roots in a report on Monday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$4.79.

Shares of ROOT stock opened at C$3.03 on Thursday. Roots has a 12-month low of C$2.04 and a 12-month high of C$4.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$128.04 million and a P/E ratio of 7.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.31.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

