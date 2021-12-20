Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Cannae (NYSE:CNNE)

Equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.
Shares of CNNE stock opened at $32.46 on Monday. Cannae has a 12-month low of $29.16 and a 12-month high of $46.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNNE. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 89.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Cannae during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cannae during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 106.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 16.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cannae
Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.
