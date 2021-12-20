Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Cannae (NYSE:CNNE)

Equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of CNNE stock opened at $32.46 on Monday. Cannae has a 12-month low of $29.16 and a 12-month high of $46.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.19). Cannae had a net margin of 48.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cannae will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNNE. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 89.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Cannae during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cannae during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 106.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 16.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

