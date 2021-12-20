Rupee Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 70.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Rupee coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Rupee has a market capitalization of $39,233.11 and $46.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rupee has traded down 73% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Rupee

Rupee (CRYPTO:RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,156,650 coins. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Rupee Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

