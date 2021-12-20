SafeInsure Price Reaches $0.0083 on Exchanges (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded up 117.5% against the dollar. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $182,264.53 and approximately $376.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00028749 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000283 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000587 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000039 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 39.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,948,374 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

