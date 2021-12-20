Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 931.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,192 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 125.4% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $88,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 28.2% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 40.6% during the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded down $2.14 on Monday, hitting $102.96. 79,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,034,151. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $109.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.21.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.