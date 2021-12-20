Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 143.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,128 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Shares of VXUS stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.31. The company had a trading volume of 67,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,973. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $58.21 and a 12 month high of $67.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.941 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

