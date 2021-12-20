Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $971,000 Holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units (NASDAQ:TRONU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units (NASDAQ:TRONU) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,015,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,513,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,520,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,536,000. Finally, Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,020,000.

TRONU traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,752. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $10.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.21.

