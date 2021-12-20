Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases 362 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,426 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lee Financial Co raised its position in Tesla by 53.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in Tesla by 5,000.0% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $805.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $22.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $909.99. 190,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,492,350. The stock has a market cap of $913.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $539.49 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,030.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $812.44.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total value of $6,050,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,693,510 shares of company stock worth $3,955,273,899. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

