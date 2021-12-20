Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Takes $1.67 Million Position in Banner Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNNRU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNNRU) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 168,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000.

Separately, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,964,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNNRU traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.99. 1,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,272. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02. Banner Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $10.96.

