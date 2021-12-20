Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,482,000. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 646,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,309,000 after purchasing an additional 40,329 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 186,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares in the last quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 112,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock traded down $5.79 on Monday, hitting $353.76. 1,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,811. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a one year low of $276.58 and a one year high of $371.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $354.73.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.