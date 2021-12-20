Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.10

Shares of Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average of $2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Saipem Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SAPMF)

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

